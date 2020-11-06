Rockford group collects winter clothing for domestic violence victims

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The group “Coats for Hope” is kicking off it’s 6th annual coat drive this weekend.

The group hopes to donate at least 3,000 winter items to four organizations, including the YMCA and the Rockford Family Peace Center.

The group says the organizations were chosen because of their work with domestic violence victims.

About two dozen drop-off boxes will be placed at locations across northern Illinois.

For a full list, visit coatsforhope.com

