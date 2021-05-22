Rockford group decorates Veteran Memorial Circle to honor those who sacrificed all

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A week before Memorial Day, a local group finishes ‘sprucing up’ a Rockford roundabout.

Saturday was the final of four plantings at the Main and Auburn Street roundabout. New color and fresh scents were added to the Veteran’s Memorial Circle.

Organizers say keeping the memorial beautiful is just one way to honor all veterans.

“We decided that we can’t give them a parade of like the olden days of World War I and World War II, but we can give them a parade of color and so this is to salute all of our veterans,” said Veterans Memorial Circle project lead Ernie Redford.

Redford says this year, 9,000 flowers will be planted for the memorial.

