ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman who lost her son to suicide is trying to rehab a house to give to a local veteran.

Marshmallow’s Hope was started by Laura Kane. Her “Project 41-14” will rehabilitate an old house to give to a qualified veteran in Winnebago County.

Kane said she came up with the idea after going on a mission trip with one of her sons.

Young people who are in her mentoring program will help to repair the rundown house.

Last night, Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors and Young Professionals Network hosted a karaoke fundraiser to raise money to buy and repair the house.

“As a suicide survivor, it feels incredible to know that my son’s death serves a purpose to help others,” Kane said. “So, it’s bittersweet for me, what I do, because I am that mom with the worse case scenario. But if I can help just one individual avoid going through something like this, then it’s all worth it.”

Marshmallow’s Hope plans to hand keys to the house to a veteran by Veterans Day 2023.