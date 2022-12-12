ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Santa will soon visit all the good children this year, but he will be visiting a few pets first.

The non-profit “C.A.R.E for P.E.T.S” began their annual holiday “Secret Santa Paws.” It is all about helping neighbors care for pets, as its holiday initiative works to help people keep pets in their home.

“Holiday time is very difficult for a lot of people financially, and so we’re just looking to make that a little bit easier for people to buy gifts for their kids, and to help them offset the cost of some of the basic necessities for pet care,” said Stephanie Hicks, executive director of C.A.R.E for P.E.T.S.

The non-profit is in full swing with its holiday initiative. It works with Winnebago County residents to help make it easier on families who may be struggling. There has been no lack of volunteers this year.

“We don’t have our specific volunteers doing this, some of them are participating. But, we threw it out to Facebook to see if anyone wanted to be a Santa, and we could supply them with most of the goods,” Hicks said. “They can supply extras if they want too, and we kind of just opened it up. So, it is kind of something anyone can do and participate in.”

C.A.R.E for P.E.T.S supplies Santas with food, beds, leashes and littler. Santas are able to get their own gifts as well.

“It’s kind of up to them, they are in touch with their recipient. If there’s any special needs, they can help them with supplies wise,” Hicks said. “And they are doing distribution, like, tomorrow, probably all the way up through Christmas, depending on their own schedule.”

Around 50 Santas have been paired with about 75 participants so far. The non-profit will also continue to work with Winnebago County Animals Services to push their mission of allowing all people to be pet owners.

“It’s extremely important here, because we have a lot of community members that are struggling day-to-day, and we want them to be able to keep their pets,” Hicks said. “People deserve pets, even if they are going through a hard time.”

More information on how to get involved can be found on C.A.R.E for P.E.T.S’ Facebook page.