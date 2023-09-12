ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Standing by and supporting survivors of sexual assault, Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling is holding its 4th Annual “Dispelling the Darkness” candlelight vigil Tuesday night.

Proceeds will go toward direct services at the counseling center.

The vigil starts at 6:30 p.m. at Rockford Valley College’s Starlight Theatre, 3301 N. Mulford Rd. Staff members and survivors will share their stories.

There is also a virtual donation option.