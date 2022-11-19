ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is the season of giving, and one local organization wants to provide a holiday meal to members of the community.

The Kendel Sherman Foundation held their 5th Annual “Community Thanksgiving Dinner” Saturday afternoon. The free meals were provided at the Northwest Community Center.

The organization gave away boxes of food as well, including all the Thanksgiving side to be cooked the day of.

“We do recognize how often people can fall on hard times, and it becomes difficult to purchase the supplies and the food necessary for Thanksgiving dinner. And, so with that we just want for everyone to be able to do that for their families,” said Charo Young, Mykel Goodloe and Loren Gayden of the Kendel Sherman Foundation. “The best way for us to do that is to assist in supplying what they need.”

The foundation hosted a drive-thru dinner during the pandemic, so they enjoyed getting back to sitting down and sharing a meal.