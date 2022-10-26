ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local team of students do not use their athletic abilities to compete; They use their minds.

Their creations take the form of robots, and they showed off one of their best on Wednesday night. The Bot Shop on Blackhawk Park Avenue is the headquarters of Rockford Robotics. Their open house was a chance to put their robots on display in hopes of bringing in more members.

“Spud,” Rockford Robotics’ place winning robot, was on display.

“More recruitment event than anything,” said Liam O’Sullivan, FRC team leader. “We are looking for more team members for this season.”

The team is inviting new members to join the student run program. They only had six members last season.

“What’s unique for our team is we are a very small team, so our roles that we lead and play, especially a big part that we have, follow and help each other out with,” said Pheobe Calabrese, FRC electrician.

The size of the team did not matter last year, as they finished in the top eight out of a field of 50 in the Seven Rivers Regional. The community-based organization began in 2007 and welcomes all kids and teens to join, no matter their background or schooling.

“Here at Rockford Robotics, we have people who are from schools, who are home schooled and, like, co-op school, and we kinda all just come together,” Calabrese said.

Rockford Robotics understands the importance of educating youth and preparing them for future jobs.

“Rockford community has such a big manufacturing background, and this is a very good chance for students to just get general knowledge in a field their interested in, or get students interested in a field,” O’Sullivan said. “To then go into manufacturing, going into computer design, going into coding, anything like that.”

“Spud” was an interesting robot, but he is now retired. The robotics team is now looking to top last season. Their season kicks off in January and runs through April.