ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Voter turnout is generally low for midterm elections.

A local organization is hoping to change that and help voters get the information they need to make their vote count.

“Essentially a non-vote is not just not voting, it’s letting somebody else use your vote to pass public policy,” said Claire McIntyre, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford.

The election is just two weeks away, and the push is on to get people to get out and vote.

“In fantasy land, 100% of the voters should be voting because it is the most fundamental of American exercises, and people should be exercising that right,” McIntyre said.

The League wants to make sure that voters have the tools and information they need ahead of the election, like the Illinois Voter Guide.

“This will tell you everything you need to know about voting,” McIntyre said. “It will tell you who your candidates are, it will tell you where your polling place is, it will take you to the Illinois State Board of Elections, which will let you see if your voting information is up to date. It has everything in it.”

The group is hosting meet and greets. Every candidate was invited. Voters can ask questions on issues they are concerned about.

“I think a lot more have become motivated because of certain issues that have taken forefront,” McIntyre said.

While midterm elections may be seen as less important that a presidential year, McIntyre stresses that every election is an important election.

“Everybody always thinks the presidential is the most important, and it is an important election, I’m not saying it isn’t, but you know who really has an impact on your life? The county board members. And they are up for election this time,” she said. “In the spring, you will have the alder people for Rockford who will be up for election, as well as school board members. They have a huge impact on your immediate life.”

There will be a candidate meet and greet on Wednesday at the Rockford Public Library, 1238 S. Winnebago St. All candidates running for state senate and state representative were invited to attend.