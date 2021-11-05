Rockford group raising money to replace American flags

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local group said that it needs help to bring a little patriotism to E. State Street.

Miracle Mile Rockford is raising money to buy new American flags. The flags used to line a portion of E. State Street during the holidays, like the upcoming Veteran’s Day.

The goal is to raise $3,000, and Miracle Mile said that it has already raised just over half of that.

They said that any extra money will be put aside to pay for future replacements.

“Miracle Mile has always had a soft spot for veterans. There are so many veterans that help us with our various events and fundraising, and they also help us put the flags up each year,” said Paula Olson, the Executive Director of Miracle Mile Rockford. “We know that as they start to get tattered, it really bothers them to see them in disrepair.”

Miracle Mile has set up a GoFundMe for residents who wish to donate.