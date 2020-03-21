Rockford group still feeding needy, despite COVID-19 concerns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While masses may be canceled, a Rockford church is still feeding needy community members during coronavirus closures.

Members of the Jericho Project at Zion Lutheran Church handed out brown bag lunches this afternoon. The organization typically dishes out hot meals and soup, they are adapting to today’s conditions.

Pastor Bill Gerber, the Executive Director of the Jericho Project, knew it was more important than ever for him and his congregation to step up to the plate.

“Last week unfolded and I’m sitting at home twiddling my thumbs and trying to figure out what I’m going to do next Saturday so, the good lord just put on my heart we can’t let our guests down, we have to do something for them,” Pastor Gerber said.

The Jericho Project is always taking donations. For every dollar donated, the group is able to feed two people.

Lunches will be handed out again next Saturday.

