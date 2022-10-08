LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A fundraiser to make wishes come true for young adults took place in Loves Park Saturday.

A race, fun run and auction took place at the Rockford Rivets Stadium, all for Nik’s Wish. Since other foundations serve kids 18-years-old and younger, the goal of Nik’s Wish is to bring joy to 18 to 24-year-olds who are battling cancer.

“My heart is humbled and filled with joy,” said Kelli Ritschel Boehle, founder of Nik’s Wish. “To think about one wish from Nik eleven years ago and his vision and to see everybody come out, and to see 275 names and posters across the course, it’s heartfelt and I just feel very, very blessed. And thank you Nik for inspiring me and everybody else to make these wishes happen for these kids.”

People who got to have their wishes granted in previous years, like fixing up their car and getting a puppy, were at the event.