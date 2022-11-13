ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Health officials warned that the flu season would be bad this year, so some Rockford residents were able to get vaccinated right outside of their homes.

Molina Healthcare partnered with UW Health, Discount Drugs, Rockford Ready and the Rockford Housing Authority for a mobile health unit. It had flu shots, COVID vaccines and COVID boosters. Pharmacists administered vaccines right from the mobile unit.

Participants also received a bag with cleaning supplies.

“We’re trying to combat the social of health with access to care, so we wanted to make sure, especially with the community, that we were out today and bringing the care on site for individuals to be able to receive their vaccines and, you know, be safe for their families,” said Erika Hannah, senior growth and engagement specialist for Molina Healthcare of Illinois.

Dates and locations for future events can be found on Rockford Ready’s website.