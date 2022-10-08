ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Citizens for Choice, or WCCC, and Women’s March Rockford gathered the community and local leaders in an “Our Choice, Our Vote” rally on Saturday.

“I think about my daughter all the time when we are talking about women’s rights, and I want her to have the same, if not more rights, than we have now,” said Our Choice, Our Vote supporter Miki Grable.

Grable went to the rally with her kids, saying it is important for her children to see for themselves that they have the tools to be a part of making a change.

“That they have a hand in what happens in democracy, in our country, in our city, in our town, I want them to feel empowered by seeing all these strong people here today,” Grable said. “It inspires me, and I know there are a lot of us that have these similar, like-minded ideas and views when it comes to humanity social justice.”

Sarah Loos, secretary of Women’s March Rockford, said that although abortion is legal in Illinois, people still have to fight to keep it that way.

“We’re hoping that Illinois is going stay a safe haven state and that, just get more people involved and we are standing in solitarily with people all across the U.S today and were excited to do it,” Loos said.

The rally included local leaders and keynote speaker Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton speaking on uniting in solidarity for reproductive healthcare, racial justice, LGBTQ rights and more.

“We don’t just focus on reproductive healthcare, we focus [on] all types of things,” Loos said. “Racism, education, separation of church and state. There are so many things that we are involved in, more than just this, so the more people that we have the bigger we can become and the more voices we can get out there.”

Grable said that it is imperative to the country’s future to be able to have rallies like this so their voices can be heard.

“The feeling I have is just fear that we could actually go to a place where abortions and pregnancy terminations continue to happen like they did in the past, and then women die as the result of the lack of medical care,” Grable said.

Pro-life advocates have planned a rally outside of the proposed Auburn Street clinic on Monday.