Rockford groups receive $1.5M from recreational marijuana sales

A man smokes a joint during a demonstration for the decriminalization of cannabis. (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Several Rockford-area organizations have received a combined total of over $1.5 million in funds generated in part by legal marijuana sales.

The grant money was distributed through the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICIJA) as part of the Restore, Reinvest and Renew program.

The law requires that 25 percent of all cannabis revenue be used to support communities impacted by economic disinvestment, violence, and the severe and disproportionate damage caused by the war on drugs, largely and disproportionately impacted low income Illinoisans and communities of color

Among the Rockford-area organizations receiving grants are:

Comprehensive Community Solutions , which will receive $199,813 for youth development, violence prevention and economic development programs;

, which receive $86,357 for youth development programs; and The City of Rockford, which will receive $520,790 for youth development and violence prevention programs.

“Some neighborhoods have struggled greatly as a result of the war on drugs, so it’s good to give a little back to the organizations that help support them and stimulate their recovery and growth,” State Senator Steve Stadelman said.

The ICJIA will award a total of $31.5 million in grants across the state.