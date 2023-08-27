Tricoci University gave back to the community on Sunday by collaborating with another local business.

The “815 Showdown” is part of the school’s “TLC Program.” They hosted a day of fun with Caravel Autism Health at the UW Health Sportsfactory.

There was food, vendors and face painting all in an effort to better the community.

“Creating awareness to what autism actually is,” said April Cauthen, campus director of Tricoci University. “There is a ton of kids out here that have autism that we just don’t know the background story to, how to assist them, and so I think that creating an awareness for it, we have the autism team that is gonna speak on it, is a great thing for our community.”

This was the fourth year that the event has been held, the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.