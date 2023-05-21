ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local team showed off their skills on Sunday while raising money for new equipment.

The Gymnastics Academy of Rockford held their annual showcase and fundraiser. There were raffle baskets, food trucks and more.

The event also provided a chance for friends and family to attend, since most competitions take place out of town.

“It’s amazing, because it can be pretty pricey to travel and sometimes it just doesn’t happen, so to have this place local for them is great,” said Katlynn Landis, owner of Gymnastics Academy of Rockford.

The academy has both gymnastics and tumbling athletes. This was their last performance of the season prior to Nationals.