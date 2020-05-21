Rockford gyms prepare to reopen, say ‘don’t hurt yourself’ getting back into workout routine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Good news for people hoping to lose their “Quarantine 15” – gyms and workout facilities are about to open back up.

Starting May 29th, gyms and fitness centers in Illinois will be allowed to reopen.

Local fitness trainers say they’re ready to help people rediscover their daily workout routine.

“I get phone calls, periodically, saying, ‘I’ve put on that Quarantine 15,'” said Midtown Fitness owner, Keith Young.

Young says he’s planning to hold his Tier 1 Training Camp fitness class outdoors, starting June 1st.

“They’re happy that they’re finally going to be able to put that into their repertoire, as far as their daily routine and getting back to somewhat of a normal situation,” he said of his clients.

Cathie Everson is a personal trainer at It’s Personal Training and Lifestyle Studio in Loves Park.

She says she has already operated by appointment only, so opening up for one-on-one training won’t be a challenge.

“This is just the greatest news for any personal trainer who has great communication with their people,” she said. “I get to see my family again. This is great.”

Everson says she will increase her already extensive cleaning procedures, and suggests people only come back to work out once they feel comfortable to do so.

“I know that they’re safe here. We’re washing our hands. You can wear a mask. If you don’t feel safe, don’t come back. It’s that simple,” she said, matter-of-factly.

Dina Duy is the manager at Crossfit Supercell in Rockford, whose gym will hold classes outside, in a back parking lot, for up to 8 members at a time.

“I am super excited to welcome people back. It will be really nice just to see everyone. The great thing about crossfit is that we have a really great community, and we’ve missed out on that. I know, I’ve been keeping in contact with many of our members, doing online classes on Zoom, and they are equally as excited to get back,” she said.

Duy suggests taking things slow and easing back in to a workout routine in order to reduce the risk of injury.

“When you’ve been gone away from the gym, and at home, they’ve been doing weight workouts, if they’ve been working out at all,” she said. “So, when you come back to the gym, take it a little easy. Don’t put the weight up so high, and don’t think you’re going to be top of the leaderboard as fast as when you left, because that probably won’t happen.”

