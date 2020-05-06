Rockford hair stylists anxious to get back to work

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After almost two months in isolation, Rockford’s hair salons are anxious to get back to work.

“We’re probably going to have a whole new protocol, where the waiting room is eliminated, calling clients in as their appointments are, so no one is waiting around,” said Kayla Syracuse, owner of Studio K, at 1393 S Alpine Rd.

Becky Edwards, co-owner of Frillz, at 9910 N Alpine Rd, said, “We won’t be full capacity like we’re used to. We’re going to have to have one client at a time. It’s going to be difficult to get all those people in, from March to now.”

“I’ve been stocking up on sanitizers and disinfectants and all of that,” Syracuse said. “I’m going to make sure it’s readily available to all my stylists.”

Salons will also have to change their shop layouts to ensure social distancing is in effect.

“We’re going to eliminate (a) salon station for the time being. That way, we have two-two and the opposite side, two-two,” Syracuse said.

The change will mean fewer customers, and that will cut into the salons’ bottom line.

“Sometimes, we do back-to-back clients, where if a color is processing, you’re doing another client in between,” Syracuse said. “That, unfortunately, is not going to happen right now. That also cuts into our pay, as well.”

Salons like Studio K and Frillz say they’re ready to get back to work, and serve those clients who have shown them an overwhelming outpouring of support during the pandemic.

“They’ve been awesome and we miss them, too, as much as they’ve missed us,” Edwards said.

Illinois’ hair salons will not be allowed to reopen until Phase Three of Gov. JB Pritzker’s 5-phase Restore Illinois plan goes into effect.

Right now, the state is in Phase Two.

To get to Phase Three, infection rates, hospitalizations, and demand for ICU beds must be stable or declining.

