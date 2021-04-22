Rockford has lost 8,000 jobs since start of the pandemic

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Illinois Department of Illinois, the unemployment rate in the Rockford region remains high.

The adjusted unemployment rate in Rockford increased to 8.1% in March 2021 compared to 5.3% in March 2020. March 2021’s rate of 8.1% is the highest it has been during the month of March since 2017.



Rockford lost a total of 8,100 non-farming jobs since March 2020.

Leisure-Hospitality (-2,000), Educational-Health Services (-1,800), Manufacturing (-1,500), and Retail Trade (-700) sectors recorded the largest employment declines over-the-year.

However, Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (+100) had payroll gains over the year.

via IDES

Rockford had the third highest unemployment rate gain out of the 14 metropolitan areas in Illinois.

“As the state moves through pandemic recovery and the economy begins to heal itself, the major focus remains on assisting claimants and providing support to those still impacted,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “IDES remains committed to administering benefits and providing job-matching services to individuals dislocated from their jobs as a result of the pandemic and eager to jump back into the workforce.”

In Ogle County, the adjusted unemployment rate increased to 6.3% in March 2021 from 4.4% in March 2020. The last time the March rate was equal to or higher was in 2016 when it was 7.0%.



Total nonfarm jobs decreased by 1,150 over the year. The Trade-Transportation-Utilities (-275), Construction (-175), Professional-Business Services (-175), and Leisure-Hospitality (-175) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago.

In Stephenson County, the adjusted unemployment rate increased to 6.4% in March 2021 from 4.2% in March 2020. The last time the March rate was equal to or higher was in 2016 when it was 6.7 %.



Total nonfarm jobs decreased by 800 over the year. The Educational-Health Services (-225), Manufacturing (-175), Leisure-Hospitality (-150), and Government (-150) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago.

Construction in Stephenson County (+75) had payroll gains over the year.