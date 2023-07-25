ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford has released crime statistics for the start of the year.

Many crimes in the city saw a decrease compared to the same timeframe in 2022.

Shots fired have gone down by 35% from January-June 2023. Aggravated assaults are down by 24%, while robberies are down by 23%.

One crime saw an increase in the reports, however. Domestic violence crime saw an increase of nearly 11% over the same timeframe.