ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A recent study found that Rockford has the worst drivers in Illinois.

The study by Consumer Affairs examined a range of data points from the U.S. Department of Transportation. These included the number of fatal crashes, number of fatalities cause by bad driving, number of fatalities due to driving under the influence and the prevalence of speeding in fatal accidents.

All of these were used to calculate a “crash score,” which then ranked the cities with the worst drivers.

While Rockford ranked #1 in Illinois, it ranked #11 in the country overall.

With a “crash score” of 45.6, Rockford saw 10.8 bad driving fatal crashes per 100K, 21.0 total car crash fatalities, 5.4 fatalities due to positive BAC and 8.1 fatalities due to speeding.

Rockford was the only Illinois city to rank in the Top 20.

When it comes to cities with the safest drivers, the top spot was a town that is not too far away from Rockford. Green Bay, Wisconsin, was said to the have the safest drivers in the whole country.

It was the only Midwest city to be in the Top 10 for safe drivers.

Consumer Affairs gave some tips for staying safe around bad drivers: