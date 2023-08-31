ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local health care clinic showed members of the community how to use a potentially life-saving drug on Thursday as part of “International Overdose Awareness Day.”

Crusader Community Health hosted free Narcan training across several sessions throughout the day. Narcan is a medication used to reverse an opioid overdose.

Dr. Laura Dee, director of pharmacy services at Crusader, said that Narcan is a great tool for anyone to have.

“Really, opioid overdose can happen to anybody, addiction can happen to anybody. There’s no one set person that it’s most common in,” Dee said. “Really, it just doesn’t discriminate, and we need to make sure we have tools on hand to save lives.”

Residents can pick up Narcan for free at any of Crusader’s clinics.