ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local parents have the chance to make sure that their little ones are strapped in safely as they hit the road.

UW Health will host a car seat safety check on Tuesday. Experts will make sure that car seats are installed correctly and are appropriately sized.

Molina Health Care of Illinois, Safe Kids Winnebago and Camelot cares will also be there to help educate families.

Beyond the car seats, there will also be a wellness fair and ice cream social.

“It’s about getting community resources out to our community, making sure everybody has access to all information, and the car seat people will be there to check their car seats, put them in their cars, make sure they’re correct, and just connecting with the community,” said Michelle Strand, social worker with Women & Children’s Services at UW Health.

The car seat check runs from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the UW Health Marchesano Dr. Clinic, 815 Marchesano Dr.