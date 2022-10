ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Opioid use continues to be a national concern as “rainbow fentanyl” is making headlines.

Rockford’s Rosecrance Health Network is warning of the drug’s dangers, as just a trace of it can be fatal. Dr. Tom Wright, chief of clinical excellence and president of medical affairs at Rosecrance, said that fentanyl can be mixed with other drugs or mistaken for a prescription.

He also warned that “rainbow fentanyl” is a marketing trend that can target adolescents.