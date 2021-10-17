Rockford health officials shed light on domestic violence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – It is estimated that millions of Americans are victims of domestic violence.

With October being “Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” health experts are saying that there are warning signs to look out for.

Abuse is not always physical, it can also be emotional and verbal. In Rockford, the Family Peace Center, 425 E. State St, helps victims get their lives back.

An OSF Health expert said that victims may not even know they are being abused until it escalates.

“It happens a lot of times where the partner, irrelevant of who they may be, start to distance you from your friends, from your phone, or they start to have more of a controlling side and want to be monitoring you 24/7,” said Ashley Lisek, a Family Medicine Advanced Practice Registered Nurse at OSF HealthCare. “Those types of things, where they are trying to isolate you or control more, would be a concern for family members to kind of take notice of.”

If experiencing domestic abuse, there is a 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Hotline for help.