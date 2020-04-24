Rockford healthcare expert explains do’s and don’ts of wearing a face mask

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford healthcare professional explains the do’s and don’ts of wearing a face mask.

Shawn Homb, Infection Prevention Specialist at SwedishAmerican, said, “If everybody’s wearing a mask, then the chance to spread COVID-19 to another person is very limited.”

Under Gov. JB Prtizker’s latest executive order, Illinois residents will be required to wear a face covering or face mask while in public places starting May 1st.

Homb says it’s a smart decision. “I think it’s a great move to mandate everybody to be wearing them.”

Homb says that people who don’t have a face covering already should seek out a cloth mask and save N95 and surgical masks for medical professionals.

One local woman, Melissa McCormick, is sewing cloth masks for purchase, with all of the proceeds going to the Rockford Rescue Mission through the end of April.

“I really think that, although the world is slowing down for most of us, the Rockford Rescue Mission, Carpenter’s Place, any place that supports the homeless community in Rockford, we really need to just think about them and support them however we can,” she said.

McCormick says that she tries to do fun designs for her masks so that people are excited to wear them in public.

“I thought if I could make them cool, just try to do something to bling them up or something, so there’s not this stigma that you’re wearing this mask,” she said.

No matter where you get your mask from, Homb says it’s important to wash it every time you use it, and to wear it correctly.

“The proper way is to completely cover your nose and completely cover your mouth,” he said.

McCormick says she has raised about $600 for the Rescue Mission so far by selling her masks.

