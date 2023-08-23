ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An outreach meeting was held in Rockford on Wednesday to discuss problems with storm water in the city.

The City of Rockford Engineering Division talked with residents about the introduction of a new “stormwater master plan.”

A brief presentation on the importance of a properly managed system, as well as goals to improve safety, were shown off. Residents were also able to voice their input and concerns in the project.

Tim Hinkens, city engineer for the City of Rockford, said that it is all about putting taxpayer dollars to good use.

“We already have models ourselves of where we think the flooding issues happen, but in reality, the people who live here, who live in Rockford, who experience these floods and every rain event are the true experts of the area to tell us where some of these issues are,” Hinkens said.

There are five other meetings planned from now until the end of September. They will all take place from 6-8 p.m.: