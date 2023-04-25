ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline hospital held as special event Tuesday afternoon, where a heart attack survivor was reunited with those who saved his life last year.

The luncheon took place at OSF Medical Center.

Navy veteran Mark Pohl was marching in a parade in Mendota, Illinois, in August when he began to feel ill. He went home, where he became unresponsive.

Paramedics arrived and performed CPR before rushing him to OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota. He was then transferred to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

Pohl said that the paramedics who saved his life are heroes.

“I learned that these guys are just absolute heroes. They are awesome, they are very professional,” Pohl said. “They are outstanding and they don’t get enough recognition. They are amazing.”

Pohl has since returned back to work and is enjoying life.