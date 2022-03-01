ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the year heads into spring, the City of Rockford is hoping that residents will plant a garden, and the city will help them do it.

“Community Action Garden Grants” are available for any neighborhood group, non-profit or religious group wanting to start a community garden. The idea is to grow fresh produce while getting residents outside in the fresh air, and get to know their neighbors.

The grants can pay for everything from seed to tools to even lumber to build elevated beds.

“We’re coming out of a pandemic, we want to bring people back together, we want neighbors to get to know each other again,” said community programs manager Chris Greenwood. “We want to see them build up that community.”

The city does ask of residents to plant a row of veggies that will go to a local food pantry. Applications for grants are due on March 8. They can be found on The City of Rockford’s website or by contacting Cyndi McGovern at (779) 348-7570 or Cyndi.Mcgovern@rockfordil.gov. Applications must be submitted by noon on the 8th.