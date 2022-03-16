ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Juniors and seniors at Jefferson High School got the chance to land a job.

The Career Academy hosted a job fair on Wednesday. One junior said that her job hunt is not only to put money in her pockets, but also to better her family’s financial situation.

Over 650 Jefferson High students passed through the school’s gymnasium, looking for a job. It was the first time in nine years that college and career academy coach Charles Kluzak has done this.

“Its been a long time that we have been able to do things like this, and our students have been very hesitant, so its been great to watch all of our students and companies talk together, and they’re smiling, talking about what the next steps are,” Kluzak said.

Employers regularly visit the school to talk to students about their option after high school. Kluzak said that, while there are plenty of jobs out there, it is just a matter of students applying themselves.

“Instead of doing this once they graduate, and stumble during the navigational process, they actually do it now and it cuts years off of finding what your true profession is,” he said.

Events like this not only help the kids, but local companies as well.

“What better to have our students stay in Rockford and work for great companies that are here,” Kluzak said. “We want to promote all the great things our town has to offer.”

For junior Hannah Stoakes, being paid a decent wage is important because she has responsibilities at home.

“All the prices are going up and inclining a lot and you’re going to need that money. I want to help my family and I pay rent,” Stoakes said. “We need to move, so I got a job just to help them.”

Her end goal though will make all her hard work pay off.

“I want to be a police officer, so joining the National Guard, or even the Navy, they have military police… so I want to go into that part of the Army,” she said.

Employers were offering full-time, part-time and summer positions.