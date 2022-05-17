ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Students from Guilford and East high schools who helped build two homes as part of the Habitat for Humanity project, were honored for their work on Tuesday.

The construction of the new homes marks the seventh built by the Guilford team and the second built by East.

One student who participated said that getting to work with one of the recipient families made the experience more meaningful.

“It’s really cool, especially since we met the lady who’s coming in,” said East High School senior Mitchell Walling. “She worked and painted with some family member, I don’t remember who it was, but they came in and helped out some too, and it was cool to meet them and see exactly who it’s going to.”

Habitat for Humanity has built 140 homes in Rockford since 1988.

Their Critical Home Repair program will expand this year, with funding from the City’s Housing Development Corporation.