ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford schools are accommodating the portion of high school students now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone 16 years and older can get the shot. RPS 205 is working with the Winnebago County Health Department to offer vaccination clinics for students and their families.

Clinics will be held at Auburn High School, Guilford High School, Jefferson High School, and RESA Middle School.

