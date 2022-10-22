ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local teenager connected with the community by hosting a “Trunk or Treat.”

Angelo Ortmann, 16, held the event at Rockford’s All Saints Catholic Academy on Saturday. The Boylan Catholic High School student worked to create a safe and fun experience for local kids.

Ortmann recognizes how important it is to give back to the community.

“Halloween especially is fun. You dress up, hang out with friends and it brings the whole community together,” Ortmann said. “Everybody comes together as family, friends to go trick-or-treating and get candy, talk about things. I think it’s just an important thing to have in the community.”

Ortmann partnered with multiple organizations to throw the event.