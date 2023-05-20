ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford might have seen some future filmmakers on Saturday.

Harlem High School students premiered their documentary projects. The student-produced documentaries featured stories on American veterans, civil rights activists and other figures. They interviewed people who have made an impact on their families and local communities through active participation.

The “Harlem Documentary Project” has interviewed over 200 veterans over the past 10 years. Eleven student documentaries will be shown this weekend.

“I want people to watch my film and kind of understand where some veterans are coming from and what kind of experiences, they’ve had throughout their life, and what kind of struggles they go through now,” said Corbin Kuehne, film editor/producer and student at Harlem.

Sunday is the final day of premieres. The event will conclude with awards.