Rockford holding 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremony on Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford will be holding a ceremony in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday.

The ceremony will recognize the 2,977 civilians who lost their lives in the attacks, according to the Winnebago County 9/11 Emergency Responders Memorial Board. This includes 343 firefighters, 60 law enforcement officers and eight paramedics. In addition, 227 first responders that have since died in relation to 9/11 will be recognized, as well as local first responders that have fallen.

The Rock Valley College Foundation 9/11 Memorial Scholarship will also be presented to the 2020 and 2021 recipients.

The ceremony will take place at the Winnebago County Justice Center, 650 W. State Street, at 10 a.m. on the west corner of the property.