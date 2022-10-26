ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local community will take the time this weekend to honor loved ones who have passed, and everyone is invited.

“Sugar Skulls on South Main” begins Saturday. It is part of area Day of the Dead celebrations. It is believed that the souls of deceased return during the celebration.

Starting Saturday, artists will use their skills to decorate business windows along S. Main Street in Rockford. The gazebo at the Ethnic Heritage Museum, 1129 S Main St, will serve as a gathering place on Sunday.

Anyone can leave pictures or items that remind them of their departed family.

“It’s one thing we all have in common, no matter what,” said Victor Rivera, organizer of Sugar Skulls on South Main. “We’re all going to lose someone at some point in our life, and how we want to deal with it and mourn and overcome that, it’s up to each individual, but here we can come together and we can share stories. You can laugh, you can cry, but hopefully, overall, we can all have a good time.”

This is the first year for “Sugar Skulls on South Main.” Organizers hope to make it an annual event.