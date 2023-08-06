ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city leaders and local organizations have announced a special event that is coming to the 14th Ward.

“Ferragosto” will be held at Lino’s, 5611 E State St., on August 26. It is part of the city’s “Forward for Fun” initiative, which gives each ward $10,000 to host events that bring the community together after the pandemic.

The Italian holiday “Ferragosto” loosely translates to “August Fest.” Food and beverage sales from Lino’s during the event will be split among six non-profits.

“These non-profits are either headquartered here in the 14th Ward, or they are city-wide or regionally important non-profits,” said 14th Ward Alderman Mark Bonne. “But, they are Rockford institutions; the Rockford Peaches, the Coronado Theatre. And so, I like the way that this event ties all of that together.”

The event is free to attend. There will be six hours of live music, performances, prize drawings and more.