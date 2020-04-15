Short film submissions accepted for Rockford youth film festival

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Young filmmakers: here’s a chance for your work to be seen!

The Rockford Area Arts Council and Rockford Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Transform Rockford, Alignment Rockford and the Rockford Public Schools are holding a Youth Short Film Showcase for elementary, junior high and high school students.

According to a press release:

Young film makers are encouraged to create a short video, not to exceed 3-minutes, focused on an area of study in school. It’s time to get creative, students! These short films should be wildly creative and unique in their approach to everyday school assignments. We encourage youth to let their artistic side shine! Examples include, but are not limited to the following:

· Acting out a piece of literature (English/theatre/speech class)

· How to dance like Beyonce (physical education/dance/theatre)

· Bake or cook using French subtitles (foreign language, science, math)

· How-to shoot a free throw, launch a football, or serve a tennis ball (Phys Ed) The ideas are limitless! All approved videos will be uploaded to the Rockford Area Arts Council’s YouTube Page and separated into academic themes. Select videos may be shared on partnering agency’s pages. Submissions required by May 15, 2020.

Themes or subjects include, but are not limited to the following: Math—Science—Social Studies—Literature—Visual Art—Foreign Language—Music—Language Arts—Theatre—History—Dance—Physical Education—Speech–???

Rockford Area Arts Council Executive Director, Mary McNamara Bernsten, says “Alone Together is the Arts Council’s response to the COVID crisis; We encourage artistic expression during this time of seclusion and isolation as a way to connect and relate to each other’s experiences. And, kids are so naturally creative—they’re already making videos like this, but maybe now they’ll receive extra credit!”

Submission Process:

1. Create a video, not to exceed 3 minutes, using the criteria above. Please ensure the video is saved as a link for submission. Actual files cannot be uploaded to the Google submission form. Links only (i.e. Dropbox, YouTube, etc.)

2. Submit & Consent (Deadline May 15, 2020) Complete the Google form to submit your video. Parent must be present to complete the consent portion of the form.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

