ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some people stayed inside during Saturday’s snowstorm, but others went out to warm up with some hot cocoa.

The 2nd Annual “Hot Chocolate Crawl” was held throughout the day at Rockford’s North End. Participants could go to the businesses on N. Main Street for shopping specials, the event’s mug and tumbler as well as prizes.

Each business had something unique to offer, from homemade hot cocoa kits to boozy hot chocolate drinks. Organizers said that it is always important to support other small businesses, especially now during a tough time for the food service industry.

“It can be a bit of a slow time after the holidays, so creating events like this really helps people come out, support local businesses,” said Ashley Villarreal, owner and pastry chef at Wonderland Sweets. “You know, get the fun shopping features, the fun hot chocolate themed specials. It’s just really about supporting each other and supporting the local businesses that make our community special.”

Participants could grab a “crawl card” and get stamps at each business they visited.