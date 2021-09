FILE – In this March 17, 2020, file photo, a voter casts his ballot during Florida’s primary election at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office in Orlando, Fla. Republicans in Florida are narrowing the voter registration gap with Democrats, underscoring the state’s status as a crucial battleground in November.(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — National Voter Registration Day is on Tuesday, September 28th, so Rockford is holding an area-wide registration drive.

Deputy Registrars from the League of Women Voters Greater Rockford will have 15 locations throughout the Stateline where you can register to vote.

To register, you have to be 18 on or before November 8th, 2004 and have two forms of identification.

For more details and locations, go to the League of Women Voters Greater Rockford website at www.lwvgr.org.