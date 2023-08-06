ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Breakdancers took the stage at Rockford’s Sinnissippi music shell on Sunday for a dance battle.

The event was part of the “Live at Levings” concert series. The participants were put into a bracket format, battling their way to the top. There were special performances and live DJs providing the music.

In addition, there was a cash prize for the winner.

“To come out and enjoy music, enjoy different music,” said organizer Victor Rivera. “The DJs that I have playing, as you can hear, is some very obscure type of funk and Latin rhythms. So, it’s something that’s different but also very similar to what you might be used to. It’s just not in that ‘Top 40’ format.”

The next “Live at Levings” event will be a talent show on August 22. It is free to enter.