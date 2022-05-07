ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Anderson Japanese Gardens hosted a book signing on Sunday for two local authors.

“The Garden in a Jar” was written and illustrated by Sophia Riley and Savannah Riley Gunthrie, two sister who were raised in Rockford and attended Rockford Christian Schools. It tells the story of a young girl’s pursuit of discovery, connection and curiosity driven exploration.

June, the book’s protagonist, sets off to Anderson Japanese Gardens, 318 Spring Creek Rd., to complete a class assignment. It is the same gardens where the book signing is being held.

The Riley sisters will be holding a book signing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Books will be avaliable for purchase at the outdoor Admissions Tent and inside the Gift Shop. The signing will take place on the Floating Deck in the Garden.