ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — History will come to life this weekend as the Midway Village Museum takes a look at how technology changed life more than a century ago.

The “Celebration of Innovation” will take Rockford back in time to between 1860 and 1920. It was a busy time in America, as the country went from traveling in horse and buggies to cars, and people went from using candles to light their homes to electricity.

“The innovation in the period we represent really made changes in peoples lifestyle, whether their work, or their home life,” said Patrick O’Keefe, executive director of Midway Village Museum. “So, we’re featuring that this weekend with special interactives, as well as, seeing people in historic costumes to hear about the changes we’ve seen in the last 125 years.”

Residents can check out the “Celebration of Innovation” again on Sunday at the Midway Village Museum, 6799 Guilford Rd., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is free for all Rockford residents thanks to the city’s “Forward for Fun” initiative.