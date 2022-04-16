ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to Safe Kids, 8,000 children die every year because of preventable injuries, but it does not have to be that way. That is why several local groups came together to teach parents and kids ways to stay safe and healthy.

Fire and water safety, along with dental hygiene and handwashing, were some of the topics covered at the “Children’s Health and Safety Fair,” which was held at Rockford Lutheran Academy. There was also free car seat checks so parents could make sure their kids are in the proper seat for their size.

Another topic, with some fun, interactive games for the kids, was nutrition.

“There are too many opportunities to not eat healthy, so if we can get them to learn about fruits and vegetables and what they can do to benefit your health, that would be fantastic,” said Jenn Conner, operational supervisor of UW Health Rockford’s Mother-Baby Unit.

There were games and prizes for the kids, and they could even take home see packets to plant their own vegetable gardens.