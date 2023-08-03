ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Pro-life groups have challenged a new Illinois law just a week after Governor JB Pritzker signed it.

A federal hearing was held in Rockford on Thursday to halt a new abortion law, which focuses on crisis pregnancy centers. Those centers offer counseling as an alternative to abortion.

Supporters said that the law is needed to keep those centers from using what are considered to be “deceptive” practices to interfere with a woman’s access to abortion. Opponents call the law a violation of the first amendment.

According to one of the plaintiffs in the suit, the judge granted an injunction.