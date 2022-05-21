ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford is home to another business expo, and it is for the first annual “Black Wall Street” this time.

More than 20 vendors from Rockford, Madison and Chicago attended the expo. The event was held at Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park. Businesses included hair and skin care, art, clothing, snacks and candles. Raffles and music were also at the expo.

Business owners were excited to have been at the event.

“It’s very important,” said Ashya Ford, a business owner at expo. “There are a couple of people here where this is their first show, so you get to meet people, you can branch out. It’s a learning experience where you can learn how they did that works, you get to buy a whole bunch of stuff, so you can be a customer and vendor.”

They hope to continue this every year and make it an annual event.