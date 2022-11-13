ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is almost time to start holiday shopping.

Crafters from all over the stateline came to Rockford on Sunday for the 8th Annual “Arts and Crafts Holiday Spectacular.” The showcase included many unique items made by local artisans. Organizers called it the kickoff of the holiday season.

Festive music played as visitors walked the over 25,000 square feet of booths to see the variety of handmade items.

“You really get to see so many things that the artisan crafters can do, everything from woodworking to some amazing Christmas stuff like quilts and pens,” said Andrew Rotolo, promoter for the Arts and Crafts Holiday Spectacular. “It’s amazing what people, the talents that people have.”

Organizers also emphasized how important it is to support local artists.