ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford competition hosted some of the best bikers from around the world.

It was all part of the “USABMX Midwest Nationals” at Searls Park, 4950 Safford Rd. The four day event wrapped up on Sunday. Bikers as young as two-years-old could compete, but the ones going home with the trophies were not the only winners.

“You’ve got 14-1,500 riders, you’re going to have 6-7,000 people total” said volunteer Garrett Rapp. “Vendors, we’ve got hotels, restaurants, all the different amenities involved and all those people are here from Tuesday to today. All the people coming in town and staying in hotels, it brings a lot of money to the City of Rockford.”

This was the 35th year that Rockford has hosted the “Midwest Nationals.”