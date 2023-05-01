ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford alderpersons held a moment of silence for Alderwoman Linda McNeely Monday night, as wells as for two other notable figures in the stateline.

McNeely died las week at the age of 67. She served Rockford’s 13th Ward for 26 years.

There was no word on her cause of death at the time of this writing.

In addition, memorial details have yet to be announced.

Tom Heflin died over the weekend. The East High School graduate spent more than 40 years as a professional artist.

Alderman Boone said that he is probably the most well-known artist in the community.

Heflin was 89.