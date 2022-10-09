ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Rowing Club hosted its annual competition on Sunday.

The sporting event brought people from all over to the city. It began at 8:30 a.m., but one rower said she did not compete until 2 p.m. She is a freshman at Lane Tech College Prep in Chicago and was getting some homework done until it was time to get on the water.

“Today is a pretty big event for us. It’s like our second overall regatta,” said Daijah Woods. “It’s much bigger than the first.”

Woods and her team, The Chicago Rowing Foundation, took a trip down I-90 Sunday morning for the “Head of the Rock Regatta.” They were joined by thousands of other athletes and spectators.

“This event today is hosting almost 500 boats on the water, 42 teams,” said Jane Johnson, rowing crew coordinator for the Rock River YMCA Rowing Club. “This is its 38th year, we should say, but we’ve had some cancellations with flooding and COVID, but we’re happy to be back in full force.”

Johnson said that the 3.1 mile race along the Rock River took lots of planning. She was not the only one preparing, however, as the rowers endure a full body workout each time they compete.

“I thought it would be mostly in the arms, but it’s mostly in the legs, so we do a lot of, like, running and conditioning,” Woods said.

For Woods, it was all worth it.

“I am hoping to row for all four years of high school, so that I can row in college,” she said. “I would love to get a scholarship for rowing because I really enjoy the sport.”

She added that she has made a lot of friends through the sport. It has even helped her build personal skills, like time management. Her teammates Henry O’Connor and Andres Duic said that they are excited to see the future of the sport.

“I think the sport in general is just getting more popular,” they said. “I see a lot of kids getting more interested in it.”

Woods hopes that she can be an inspiration to kids that look like her.

“Everyone looks different from me, but it is nice to know that I’m giving some representation, and I’m glad I have the job to do so,” she said.

Johnson said that the opportunity to get a scholarship is pretty high. The Rock River Valley YMCA Rowing Club had student athletes earn scholarships to Wisconsin, Indiana and Notre Dame.